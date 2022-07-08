Prison Time For Highway Chase/ Robbery After Using Meth

LANCASTER – A Lancaster County man will serve up to 16 years in prison after pleading guilty to 13 offenses following a robbery and high-speed chase in April 2021. 29-year-old Joel White of Columbia pleaded guilty to six felonies and seven misdemeanors. On April 18 around 3 a.m., East Lampeter Township Police pursued a black Volkswagen Jetta eastbound in the 2200 block of Lincoln Highway East. The vehicle was traveling in excess of 100 mph in a posted 40 mph zone and traveled into Strasburg Borough. White parked in the lot of The Willows at Historic Strasburg and exited his vehicle, fleeing on foot. A short time later, a victim called emergency dispatch saying a man wielding a large knife broke into their home and threatened harm if they did not give him their vehicle. White then took the victims’ blue Honda CRV.. Police caught up to White, who was traveling at speeds of 120 mph and swerving into oncoming lanes of traffic. Police caught White on Old Philadelphia Pike and took him into custody. White admitted to using methamphetamine to police. Prosecutors said it’s a miracle that no one was killed as a result of the White’ actions.