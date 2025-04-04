Prison Sentence After Lancaster County Home Break-In

LANCASTER – A judge has sentenced a Lancaster man to 15 to 30 years in state prison for breaking into an East Hempfield Township home and threatening the resident with a sawed-off shotgun. A jury found 49-year-old Raymond Shade Jr. guilty of burglary, person not to possess a firearm, terroristic threats, and other charges following a trial. Shade entered an enclosed porch area of the home in the first block of East Main Street on Oct. 29, 2022. Once inside, Shade leveled a loaded shotgun at the victim. The weapon was modified with a switchblade knife attached to the barrel as if it were a bayonet. The victim managed to distract Shade long enough to summon police, who arrested Shade on scene. While securing Shade, police removed multiple knives from his person. Shade is not allowed to possess a firearm due to previously having been convicted of a felony.