Prison Escapee Still On The Loose

WEST CHESTER (AP) – The search for Chester County Prison escapee Danilo Cavalcante has stretched into a second week. Residents in the area where he’s believed to be hiding say they’re on edge, but comforted by the police presence. Hundreds of heavily armed searchers are scouring roads, neighborhoods, and dense woodlands. Cavalcante, a 34-year-old from Brazil, got a life sentence last month for killing his ex-girlfriend in 2021. He escaped the prison Aug. 31 while awaiting transfer to state prison. His breakout was not detected by guards for a full hour. At a news conference yesterday, Chester County District Attorney Deb Ryan called that an outrage and the escape should have never happened. State Police Lt. Col. George Bivens said since the escape, eight sightings have been reported to police. The latest occurred around noon Thursday. A civilian saw someone who looked like Cavalcante running through an area near Longwood Gardens. A surveillance camera on a trail had captured Cavalcante walking through the grounds Monday night.