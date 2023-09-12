Prison Escapee Believed To Be Armed

CHESTER COUNTY – Police are warning that a Chester County Prison escapee who has evaded capture for nearly two weeks is armed. State Police are urging residents in the area where Danelo Cavalcante is being pursued to lock up, secure vehicles, and remain indoors. At least one school district closed all schools and offices for the day and another in the area planned to keep students indoors. Authorities were pursuing Cavalcante in South Coventry Township, about 20 miles north of the Chester County Prison. He slipped out of an 8-square-mile search area over the weekend. The 34-year-old escaped from the Chester County jail on Aug. 31 after being sentenced to life for killing an ex-girlfriend in 2021. Police say Cavalcante is armed and not to approach him. They asked the public to call 911 or the State Police Tipline at 717-562-2987 if he is seen.