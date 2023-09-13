Prison Escapee Armed In Northern Chester County

POTTSTOWN (AP) – Escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante is still believed to be within a search perimeter in a rural stretch of Chester County. Heavily armed police descended on South Coventry Township closing roads and telling residents to lock their doors. State Police said Cavalcante was believed to be in the area of Routes 23 and 100, Fairview and Nantmeal Roads and Iron Bridge and County Park Roads. Cavalcante entered an open garage late Monday, stole a .22-caliber rifle and ammunition, and fled when the homeowner drew a pistol and shot at him several times. Police have no reason to believe Cavalcante was injured by the gunfire. About 500 law enforcement personnel were searching or guarding the new search area in northern Chester County, a few miles south of Pottstown. The 34-year-old Cavalcante escaped from Chester County Prison on Aug. 31 while awaiting transfer to a state prison to serve a life sentence for fatally stabbing an ex-girlfriend in 2021.