Printing Errors Mar Mailed Ballots In Oregon, Pennsylvania

US-ELECTION – Printing mistakes will force local election officials in Pennsylvania and Oregon to redo thousands of mailed ballots, a laborious process that could delay results for some closely contested races in Tuesday’s primaries. In Pennsylvania, where GOP primaries for governor and U.S. Senate are drawing national attention, officials in Republican-leaning Lancaster County said the company that printed its mailed ballots included the wrong ID code. That is preventing scanning machines from being able to read them. In Clackamas County, Oregon, about half the ballots sent to voters included a blurry bar code that cannot be read by ballot-scanning machines. Oregon and Pennsylvania are among five states holding primaries this week.