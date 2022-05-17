Printing Error Affects Mailed Ballots In Pennsylvania County

LANCASTER – A ballot printing problem is causing problems for the second year in a row in a Pennsylvania primary election. Officials in Lancaster County say a commercial printer sent ballots to voters containing a code that makes them unreadable by scanning machines. Officials in the state’s sixth-largest county say part of the problem is a 2019 state law that forces the use of outside vendors to print ballots and makes it harder to catch mistakes in advance.
