Primary Election Day Tuesday, May 16

HARRISBURG – This Tuesday, May 16, is the municipal primary election. Voters will have the opportunity to choose their party’s candidates for positions such as county commissioner, county row offices, school board, borough and township officials, judges and more. Voters may cast their ballots in person at their local polling place. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Voters who have chosen to vote by mail-in or civilian absentee ballot must have those ballots back to their county Board of Elections no later than 8 p.m. on election day. Only voters registered as Republicans or Democrats are eligible to vote for candidates in the primary election, unless you reside in a community where a special election is taking place or a referendum is on your ballot. Check with your county elections office for details about what is on your ballot. For comprehensive information about the state’s elections, visit vote.pa.gov.