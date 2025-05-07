Preventing Sudden Cardiac Arrest In Student Athletes

HARRISBURG – Some state lawmakers, survivors, advocates, and members of the Smart Heart Sports Coalition gathered at the state Capitol to renew a call for passage of lifesaving legislation to protect PA students and school communities from sudden cardiac arrest. Senate Bill 375 would require all public and non-public schools in PA to establish or expand a cardiac emergency response plan for all athletic activities. The bill would require schools to train staff and volunteers in CPR and AED use every two years, with at least five individuals per school certified in AED usage. Schools would also be responsible for developing or updating their emergency response plans to meet nationally recognized cardiac standards. Sudden cardiac arrest is the leading cause of death in young athletes, with nearly two-thirds of cases occurring during physical activity.