Presidential Campaign Returns To PA

PENNSYLVANIA – Donald Trump’s campaign will be returning to our area. Team Trump’s Make America Healthy Again Conversation led by Dr. Phil McGraw featuring Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Calley Means will be in Lancaster County on Thursday, October 24 at Spooky Nook Sports Complex at 75 Champ Blvd., Manheim. Doors open at 5 p.m. with the event starting at 7 p.m. President Trump will attend a rally at the Bryce Jordan Center, 720 Curtin Road in State College on Saturday, October 26. Doors will open at noon with the event starting at 4 p.m. Tickets are available to both events at the website: donaldjtrump.com/events. Meanwhile, Vice President Kamala Harris will be in Philadelphia today. She will take part in a town hall with CNN Anchor Anderson Cooper in Aston, Delaware County beginning at 9 p.m.