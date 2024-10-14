Presidential Campaign Returns To Keystone State

HARRISBURG (AP) – Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump are taking their fight for PA votes to opposite ends of the state. Harris is speaking in the northwest corner of Erie today and Trump’s holding a town hall in the southeastern suburbs of Philadelphia. Democrat Harris and Republican Trump are making regular appearances in what is the country’s largest battleground state. PA‘s energy industry and natural gas fracking are likely topics as they compete for the number of the state’s voters who have not made up their minds. Mail-in voting is well underway in the state where some 7 million people are likely to cast votes in the presidential race. It will be Harris’ 10th visit to PA this campaign season. Trump made stops in both Scranton and Reading last week.