Presidential Campaign Hits PA

PENNSYLVANIA – The presidential campaign will be returning to our region. Team Trump’s Make America Healthy Again Conversation led by Dr. Phil McGraw along with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Calley Means will be in Lancaster County today at Spooky Nook Sports Complex at 75 Champ Blvd., Manheim. Doors open at 5 p.m. with the event starting at 7 p.m. President Trump will attend a rally at the Bryce Jordan Center, 720 Curtin Road in State College on Saturday, October 26. Doors will open at noon with the event starting at 4 p.m. Vice Presidential nominee J.D. Vance will host a town hall on Saturday, October 26 at 7:30 p.m. at Rock Church, 1501 Market Street in Harrisburg. Tickets for all the Trump campaign events are available at donaldjtrump.com/events. Meanwhile, Vice President Kamala Harris was in Philadelphia last evening. Where she took part in a town hall with CNN Anchor Anderson Cooper in Aston, Delaware County.