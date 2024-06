Presidential Campaign Comes To PA This Weekend

PENNSYLVANIA – This weekend, the presidential campaign will be coming to the Keystone State. President Donald Trump will be holding a rally tomorrow at 7 p.m. at Temple University’s Liacouras Center in Philadelphia. On Sunday, June 23, Dr. Jill Biden will travel to Lancaster where she will highlight the stakes in the election after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe versus Wade. The location was not disclosed.