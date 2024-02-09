President Trump Stops In Harrisburg

HARRISBURG – Former President Donald Trump will be addressing NRA members later today at a Presidential Forum at the Great American Outdoors Show in Harrisburg. It marks his eighth address to NRA members. Trump has demonstrated his support for the NRA and their members since his first appearance at the 2015 NRA Annual Meeting in Nashville. In 2017, he became the first sitting president since Ronald Reagan to address NRA members. Throughout his 2016 campaign and presidency, President Trump vowed to support NRA members, who will hear his insights and reaffirm support for Second Amendment rights and policies. The event takes place at the Large Arena at the Farm Show Complex. Doors are set to open at 3 p.m. with the event to begin at 5 p.m.