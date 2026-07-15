President Talks Defense In Carlisle

CARLISLE (AP) – President Donald Trump is headlining a defense summit at the U.S. Army War College in Carlisle, Cumberland County. Today, he plans to highlight major announced investments by top firms in battlefield technology. The summit, organized by PA U.S. Sen. David McCormick, also features defense and intelligence officials, as well as top business leaders in the field of defense technology. Trump has been a frequent visitor to PA, a critical swing state. The summit comes as U.S. military contractors face challenges replenishing stockpiles of key missiles. Stocks of missiles have dwindled due to strikes on Iran, raising concerns about future conflicts. Trump is seeking a historic $1.5 trillion defense budget proposal for 2027, but it has stalled in Congress.