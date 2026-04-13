Preserved Farm In Lancaster County

HARRISBURG – In support of PA’s Farmland Preservation Program, Lancaster County Rep. Steve Mentzer has announced that a 48-acre crop farm in East Lampeter Township is being preserved. The farm owned by James and Alicia Denlinger in East Lampeter Township is being preserved as part of a $10.2 million investment by the state to preserve more than 2,600 acres of farmland across the Commonwealth. Mentzer said, “The preservation of our farmland is an issue important to my constituents and myself.“By preserving this 48-acre farm in East Lampeter, we protect open space in our community and ensure the farmlands that Lancaster County is known for stay around for generations to come.” The funding to protect this farm comes from a $428,724 investment in Lancaster County, with funds put up by both the state and county.