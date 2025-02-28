Prepping For Problem Gambling Awareness Month In PA

HARRISBURG – Members of the Shapiro Administration are kicking off the month of March as Problem Gambling Awareness Month. This year they are seeking to increase public awareness of the availability of treatment and recovery services and encourage health care providers to screen their service recipients for problem gambling. Department of Drug & Alcohol Programs Secretary Dr. Latika Davis-Jones encouraged all Pennsylvanians to learn about the signs of problem gambling. She says that with the right treatment and supports for problem gambling, recovery is not only possible, but also probable. A Problem Gambling Helpline is available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year at 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537), as well as a 24-hour chat service available through the Council On Compulsive Gambling of PA. You can access information on gambling problem resources and treatment by clicking on the photo below.