Prepping For National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

HARRISBURG – State officials are urging Pennsylvanians to take part in the Drug Enforcement Administration’s National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day initiative this coming Saturday, April 27. The DEA has offered National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day since 2010 with the goal of fighting prescription drug misuse by creating convenient ways to dispose of medication that could otherwise be at risk of misuse. PA Department of Drug & Alcohol Programs Secretary, Dr. Latika Davis-Jones says the drug take back program is held twice a year, once in the spring and another in the fall. You can find one of PA’s year-round drug take-back locations by clicking on the picture below. . For more information on National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day, visit the website: takebackday.dea.gov.