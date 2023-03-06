Prepping For First PA Budget

HARRISBURG (AP) – Gov. Josh Shapiro will unveil his first budget as he aims to remake the state’s public school funding system and to put PA on competitive footing with other states to attract major companies. The Democrat will deliver his first budget to lawmakers tomorrow. One big campaign promise is to cut the state’s high corporate income tax rate by more than half within two years. Shapiro also is vowing to make a “down payment” on the billions of dollars that public school advocates say are necessary to fix disparities between poor and wealthy districts. But Shapiro is saddled with a slow-growing economy, grim demographic trends, and what he calls a “workforce crisis.”