The National Day Of Prayer Held Tomorrow

LANCASTER – The National Day of Prayer observance was created in 1952 by a joint resolution of Congress and signed into law by President Harry Truman. Each year since then, the President has called upon the citizens of our nation to pray, and in 1988 President Ronald Reagan established this day of prayer to be the First Thursday of May. Harkening back to our Founding Fathers’ calls for national prayer to seek divine wisdom and guidance, our nation has continually turned to the God of Hope through every tragedy and triumph in our history. The 2025 National Day of Prayer is tomorrow with the theme, “Pour Out to the God of Hope and Be Filled,” inspired by Romans 15:13. The annual National Day of Prayer is an opportunity for Americans to pray together in faith—believing and standing on God’s promise and abounding in hope. Prayers will be poured out in all 50 states and several U.S. territories through tens of thousands of local prayer gatherings. Lancaster County has a variety of prayer events planned. You can find information about the Lancaster County National Day of Prayer events at the website: lancasterndp.com. For other areas with prayer events such as Harrisburg, Halifax, Hanover, New Bloomfield, and Quarryville, go to nationaldayofprayer.org/find to get details.