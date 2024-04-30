Preparing For Prayer At The PA Capitol Rotunda

HARRISBURG – With the National Day of Prayer being the first Thursday in May – on Thursday, May 2, PA Family Institute’s Church Ambassador Network is holding a prayer gathering tomorrow, May 1 at the state Capitol Rotunda, since state lawmakers will be in session that day. The Director of the Church Ambassador Network, Kurt Weaver said this is an incredible opportunity for us to lay our cares and our burdens before a loving, powerful God. We will gather as a community and body of believers, united by our faith and our goal to bring prayer to our Capitol building. The public is welcome to attend.