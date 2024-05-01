Preparing For National Day Of Prayer Tomorrow

LANCASTER – The National Day of Prayer is tomorrow. In 1988, President Ronald Reagan signed into law that the President shall proclaim the First Thursday in May in each year, as a National Day of Prayer, on which the people of the United States may turn to God in prayer and meditation at churches, in groups, and as individuals. This year’s theme is based on 2 Samuel 22:29-31:”Lift up the Word. Light up the world!” Many communities will be participating in times of prayer. You can find prayer events at the National Day of Prayer website at nationaldayofprayer.org/events. The Lancaster County National Day of Prayer will be held at Calvary Church, 1051 Landis Valley Road in Lancaster with worship beginning at 6:15 p.m. Christian music artist, Charles Billingsley will be the guest speaker. You can find out more about the Lancaster County National Day of Prayer at LancasterNDP.com. WDAC will broadcast the prayer event tomorrow evening.