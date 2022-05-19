Preparing For Mission To Croatia

LANCASTER – WDAC – HD2 announcer Rebekah Wright is gearing up for a short term mission trip to Croatia next month. Twenty five people from across the U.S. will be serving with Wisconsin based Couriers for Christ to bring the gospel. Rebekah and the team will travel to the city of Zagreb and then to the city of Split to share the Good News. This will be her first international mission trip leaving June 3-14. Rebekah shared that listeners can pray for safety in travel, protection from COVID and illness, courage to share the gospel, and unity among the team as they do their work. You can hear Rebekah on WDAC-HD 2 Music for the Heart online at hope945.com or at 104.7 FM on your radio dial.