Preparing For Friday’s Pro Life March In DC

WASHINGTON, DC – Pro lifers from our region and across the United States will gather in Washington, DC this Friday as part of the National March For Life. The march, held annually on the National Mall, brings together people of all ages and backgrounds to peacefully advocate for the dignity and protection of every human life, born and unborn. This year’s March for Life theme is: “Life is a Gift.” March for Life President Jennie Bradley Lichter says “We are thrilled to welcome Vice President J.D.Vance back to the March for Life this year. We are honored that he will join us in standing up for the unborn alongside our marchers from all over the country.” PA Family Institute has a listing of buses from across PA which will be headed to Washington that day for the march. You can access the bus list by clicking on the banner below.