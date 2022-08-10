Preparing For An Upcoming Tour In York

YORK – Preparations are under way for the 2022 “God Loves You Tour” with Franklin Graham. The tour will be coming to York on Sunday, September 25 at 4 p.m. at the Bobcat of York Grandstand Stage at the York Expo Center, 334 Carlisle Avenue in the White Rose City. The tour will give an opportunity for people to hear about the love and salvation offered through Jesus and encourage believers in their daily walk with the Lord. The free event will feature music by a guest artist along with a Biblical message from Franklin Graham. A Night of Worship & Prayer is planned for Tuesday, August 16 at 6:30 p.m. at Genesis Church, 1405 Seven Valleys Road in York. It will be a time to pray for the upcoming tour and the city of York. Persons can volunteer to be a prayer team member at the tour. Volunteers need to attend at least one Christian Life and Witness Course, a three hour free training to help share God’s love with others and deepen your own faith in Christ. The course will held Thursday, August 11 from 6-9 p.m. at Church of the Open Door – East York Campus at 407 E. Market Street. Another will be held Saturday, August 20 from 9 a.m. till noon at the Church of the Open Door – West York Campus at 8 Carlisle Court. More details can be found at godlovesyoutour.com.