Preparing For An Important Presidential Debate In PA

HARRISBURG (AP) – When tomorrow night’s presidential debates gets underway in Philadelphia, Donald Trump and Kamala Harris both know that the Keystone State is critical to their chances of winning the presidency. The most populous presidential swing state has sided with the winner of the past two elections. The stakes may be especially high for Harris because no Democrat has won the White House without PA. In the nation’s No. 2 gas-producing state, Democrats have acknowledged that Harris’ prior support for a fracking ban in her run for the 2020 nomination could prove costly. PA Republican Party Chairman, Lawrence Tabas said the GOP’s polling and outreach shows that the effect of inflation on the economy is a concern for PA voters, and personalities aside, we need the American economy to become strong again. Meanwhile, former Democrat PA Gov. Ed Rendell said Trump is veering off script and saying bizarre things that will ensure he gets a smaller share of independents and Republicans than he did in 2020. Tomorrow night’s debate is set for the National Constitution Center.