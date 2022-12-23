Prepare For Windy, Bitterly Cold Weather

LANCASTER – Meteorologist Jeff Nordeen says expect some rain changing over to snow this morning with little to no accumulation and temperatures in the 40’s with the afternoon becoming partly cloudy. But then the temperatures will fall dramatically and very windy conditions will prevail with wind chills well below zero. The cold will cause freezing on any wet roadways later in the day. The American Red Cross is urging folks to take precautions now in preparation for bitterly cold weather, the possibility of power outages, the need to stay warm, and traveling safely in severe weather. WDAC’s Winter Watch has numerous weather related announcements. Go to wdac.com for a complete listing.