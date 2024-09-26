Preparation Of PA’s Voting Machines Underway

HARRISBURG (AP) – PA counties have started testing their voting equipment to ensure that it’s working properly ahead of the November election. This includes everything from machines that tabulate mail ballots to devices used by voters who cast ballots in person. The procedure, known as a logic and accuracy test, involves running a predetermined number of sample ballots through the machines to confirm that they’re tabulating and processing ballots correctly. Testing helps officials ensure not only that the equipment is functioning properly, but that ballots don’t have any proofing errors, such as missing candidates. Counties are required by law to conduct the testing.