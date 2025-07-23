Preliminary Report On PA 911 Outages

HARRISBURG – The PA Emergency Management Agency released findings of a preliminary report on the cause of the intermittent outages within the Next Generation 911 system across the state earlier this month. PEMA says the issues were due to a defect in an operating system, which resulted in intermittent disruptions to call delivery. The disruptions are not believed to be the result of a cyber-attack. A more detailed analysis of the issue and corrective measures to enhance system redundancy are currently being executed.