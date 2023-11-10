Preliminary Hearing Waived In Lancaster Murder Case

LANCASTER – A Lancaster man charged with criminal homicide waived his preliminary hearing Thursday afternoon before a judge. 37-year-old Terrance McCain Jr. will face charges of first-degree murder, third-degree murder, and recklessly endangering another person in Lancaster County Court. McCain Jr. will be arraigned December 8. He is charged with shooting death of Edward Gardner in the 900 block of S. Duke Street. Officers learned from witnesses, video footage, and social media that the shooter was McCain. He turned himself in at the Lancaster City Police Station on October 3.