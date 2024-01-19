Preliminary Hearing Waived In Lancaster Homicide

LANCASTER – A Lancaster man charged with criminal homicide has waived his preliminary hearing before a judge. 18-year-old Brian Gray will face charges of first-degree and third-degree murder in Lancaster County Court. Gray is scheduled to be arraigned Feb. 9 at 9 a.m. He is charged with killing 68-year-old Michael Pfender in the early morning of Dec. 11, 2023, at their residence in the 1000 block of N. Duke Street. Gray later turned himself in at the Lancaster City Police Station. Gray is being held in Lancaster County Prison without bail.