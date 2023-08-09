Preliminary Area Storm Results Released

STATE COLLEGE – A preliminary storm survey report has been released after the National Weather Service in State College joined with Lancaster and York County Emergency Management in touring storm damage areas and captured aerial drone video of damage from severe storms that moved through the area on Monday. The team reported several hundred downed trees and associated damage in both counties from widespread straight line winds estimated between 70-85 mph. Isolated pockets of more concentrated damage were also discovered, which will require further analysis. The survey team will resume work today with results expected to be completed in the next 36 hours. The storm survey information will be available at their website at weather.gov/ctp.