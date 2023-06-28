Pregnant Workers Fairness Act Now Law

WASHINGTON, DC – PA U.S. Sen. Bob Casey’s legislation called the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act is now in effect, ensuring pregnant workers are treated fairly in the workplace. The bipartisan legislation requires employers to provide reasonable accommodations—such as additional bathroom breaks or a stool for workers who stand—so that pregnant women can continue to work safely. Casey said it took ten years to get the legislation passed, but it is now law. Casey first introduced the measure in 2012. Since then, he has repeatedly introduced the bill and advocated for its passage. The legislation passed as an amendment to the Fiscal Year 23 federal spending bill. Persons can learn more about the new law by clicking on the banner below.