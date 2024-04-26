Praying At the Capitol Rotunda In Harrisburg

HARRISBURG – With the National Day of Prayer being the first Thursday in May – this year on Thursday, May 2, PA Family Institute’s Church Ambassador Network is holding a prayer gathering the day before at the state Capitol Rotunda, since lawmakers will be in session that day. The Director of the Church Ambassador Network, Kurt Weaver talked about the prayer event saying this is an incredible opportunity for us to lay our cares and our burdens before a loving, powerful God. We will gather as a community and body of believers, united by our faith and our goal to bring prayer to our Capitol building. The public is welcome to attend the prayer gathering at the Capitol Rotunda is from 9-10 a.m. with a number of pastors and state lawmakers attending and praying for our state and nation.