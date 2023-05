Prayers Offered During National Day Of Prayer

LANCASTER – People across the nation and locally gathered as part of the National Day of Prayer. Communities and churches held a time of prayer for the nation, our leaders, families, churches, educators, medical staff, businesses, and those in need. Many in Lancaster County gathered at Calvary Church with Lancaster Bible College President Emeritus, Dr. Peter Teague as prayer leader. This year’s theme was “Pray fervently in righteousness and avail much” based on James 5:16B.