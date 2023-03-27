Prayer Vigil For Ukraine In Columbia

COLUMBIA – The Columbia Area Ministerium will hold its second annual Ukraine Prayer Vigil this evening at 7 p.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 409 Cherry Street in Columbia, Lancaster County. The one-hour interdenominational worship service will be attended by local church leaders along with federal, state, and local elected officials and the general public. The prayer vigil will actively demonstrate and promote solidarity with the people in Ukraine with prayers for world peace and an end to the war from Russia. Various clerics will speak briefly and choirs will inspire with music from Ukraine, Poland, and France. The service is open to the public.