Prayer Gathering For Lancaster Public Library Event

LANCASTER – A prayer event is being held this evening in Lancaster ahead of Saturday’s Drag Queen Story Hour at the Lancaster Public Library. Kurt Weaver with the Church Ambassadors Network says prayer is needed for righteousness in the Red Rose City. Jeremiah 29:7 says “But seek the welfare of the city where I have sent you into exile, and pray to the Lord on its behalf, for in its welfare, you will find your welfare.” The prayer event is tonight from 6:30 to 7:30 in front of the Lancaster Public Library in downtown Lancaster. A group of city pastors will lead the gathering as people come together peacefully, prayerfully, and graciously to take a stand against tomorrow’s event at the library. Other groups are also planning events tomorrow at and near the library.