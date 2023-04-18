Prayer For An Upcoming U.S. Supreme Court Case

WASHINGTON, DC – Oral arguments are to get underway today before the U.S. Supreme Court in the case of a Lancaster County man seeking to restore religious liberty in the workplace. In 2012, Gerald Groff was working for the U.S. Postal Service and had been off Sundays to worship with his family and rest. In 2013, Amazon contracted with the Postal Service for Sunday deliveries. Initially, the Postal Service granted an accommodation to Groff to be off on Sundays, but later required him to work Sundays or the Postal Service would make an example out of him. USPS subjected Groff to eight pre-disciplinary interviews, a warning letter, two suspensions, forcing him to carry more mail than other carriers, and docking his pay without justification, and refusing his requests for unpaid leave. The working conditions resulted in chronic insomnia, weight gain, anxiety, and more for Groff. He resigned in January 2019 knowing his termination was imminent and initiated litigation. Harrisburg based Independence Law Center is one of several legal groups representing Groff. Chief Counsel Randall Wenger says religious accommodations should be treated in the same way we accommodate the workplace needs of any employee. A decision in the case is expected sometime in June. Christians are encouraged to be in prayer for the case. You can go to PrayForGeraldGroff.com