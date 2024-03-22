Prayer Event At Lancaster Library

LANCASTER – A prayer event is being held this evening in Lancaster ahead of Saturday’s Drag Queen Story Hour at the Lancaster Public Library. Kurt Weaver with the Church Ambassadors Network says prayer is needed for righteousness in the Red Rose City. Weaver said he was reminded of the words of Jeremiah 29:7 when he was was talking to Israel when they were in exile – “But seek the welfare of the city where I have sent you into exile, and pray to the Lord on its behalf for in its welfare, you will find your welfare.” The prayer event is tonight from 6:30 to 7:30 in front of the Lancaster Public Library. A group of city pastors will lead a time of prayer as people prayerfully, peacefully, and graciously take a stand against tomorrow’s event at the library. Other groups are also planning events tomorrow at and near the library.