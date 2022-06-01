PPL Joins Initiative To Address Power System Resilience

ALLENTOWN – PPL Corporation today announced it has joined Climate READi, a three-year initiative launched by the Electric Power Research Institute (EPRI) to address energy system climate resilience and adaptation as extreme weather events continue to increase. PPL has invested more than $20 billion over the past decade on infrastructure improvements, much of that focused on incorporating new technology and hardening transmission and distribution systems. These improvements have reduced the number of outages our customers experience by an average of 35% over the past decade despite recent increases in storm activity and severity. Climate READi will enable global energy companies, climate scientists, regulators and other stakeholders to proactively analyze and apply climate data, allowing for the planning, design and operation of resilient energy systems of the future. EPRI’s collaborative model will convene the global thought leaders and scientific researchers necessary to build an informed and consistent approach. PPL is one of 13 anchor companies that have joined the initiative.