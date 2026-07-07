Power Restoration Continues Around The Region

ALLENTOWN – PPL Electric continues efforts to restore power to those impacted by our weekend severe weather. As of this morning, over 25,000 PPL customers remain without power. Most of the outages are in Lancaster County with over 10,000 customers still without power. PPL Electric currently has more than 2,000 personnel supporting restoration efforts across its service territory. Mutual assistance crews include resources from PPL’s sister utilities in Rhode Island and Kentucky, as well as crews from Canada, Florida, Texas, Alabama and other states.