Power Line Maintenance Being Performed

YORK – During the week of April 23, weather permitting, Chesapeake Bay Helicopters will be mobilizing to the Met-Ed region to begin performing UV/IR patrols on all Met-Ed 69kV and 115kV lines. These inspections are expected to take approximately one to two weeks to complete, however, any storm or outage-related patrols could prolong completion. A UV/IR patrol (also known as Infrared & Corona inspection) is similar to a routine visual patrol in terms of patrol speed, but the onboard inspection crew is viewing the transmission line(s) through the infrared and ultraviolet spectrums through specialized cameras. The purpose of a UV/IR patrol is to detect any overheated transmission line components or arcing that isn’t otherwise visible to the naked eye.