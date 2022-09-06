Potassium Iodide Tablet Distribution For Peach Bottom Atomic Power Station

HARRISBURG – The PA Department of Health will offer free potassium iodide or KI tablets on Thursday, Sept. 15, to Pennsylvanians within 10 miles of the Peach Bottom Atomic Power Station as part of routine preventive efforts in case of future emergencies. Acting Secretary of Health and PA Physician General Dr. Denise Johnson said having potassium iodide tablets for residents who live or work within 10 miles of an active nuclear facility is an essential preparation in the case of a radiological emergency. It helps protect the thyroid gland against harmful radioactive iodine and can be taken by anyone not allergic to it. It is safe for pregnant women and those who are breastfeeding, people on thyroid medication, children, and infants. Individuals unsure if they should take potassium iodide should ask a health care provider and only take if instructed to do so by state health officials or the governor. KI tablets will be distributed from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sept, 15 at the Peach Bottom Recreation Center in Delta and the East Drumore Township Municipal Building in Quarryville. They can also be obtained by calling the state Health Department at 1-877-PA-HEALTH.