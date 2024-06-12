Postpartum Depression Legislation Advances

HARRISBURG – Increased awareness of perinatal and postpartum depression or PPD and treatment options is the goal of legislation approved by PA House lawmakers. Under House Bill 2127, the PA Department of Health would create a public awareness campaign to inform Pennsylvanians about the symptoms and effects of PPD and direct the department to centralize access to organizations that provide counseling for PPD on their website and on fact sheets available in doctor’s offices. With PPD affecting 1 in 8 new mothers, supporters say creating a public awareness campaign would help new mothers make informed decisions to benefit themselves and their babies, including pursuing treatment options like counseling. The bill now goes to the state Senate.