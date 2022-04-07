Postal Worker Nabbed In Check Thefts

LEOLA – Authorities in Lancaster County have charged a postal worker with stealing and altering checks and depositing or attempting to deposit them in 50 different accounts under 49 different names. East Lampeter Township Police received multiple reports of checks mailed to or mailed from the Leola zip code being stolen. Investigators suspected the involvement of a postal carrier. The suspect list was narrowed down to 26-year-old Jennesy Rodriguez of Lancaster and a covert camera was placed into the postal vehicle used by Rodriguez. Over several weeks, the camera recorded the events within the postal vehicle. Investigators pored over the surveillance videos and found several instances of Rodriguez manipulating, occasionally opening, concealing, and removing mail intended for delivery. Police say the total value of all the checks was over $699,000. On April 4, an arrest warrant was obtained and Rodriguez was taken into custody at the Leola Post Office. She faces theft, forgery, and multiple other charges. She is being held in Lancaster County Prison.