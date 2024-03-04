Post Secondary Education Help Proposed For PA Students

HARRISBURG – Legislation is being introduced that would strengthen transparency for prospective PA students who are shopping for opportunities in higher education. The proposal from Cumberland County Rep. Thomas Kutz and Dauphin County Rep. Justin Fleming would require the PA Department of Education or PDE to create a comprehensive comparison tool that would provide valuable data to students who want to learn more about institutions of higher education and help them to make more informed decisions regarding their post-secondary education. Under the legislation, the comparison tool would include data about institutions and programs of study, with factors including affordability, student outcomes, employment demand, and student loan repayment rates. The tool would result in improved student success and reduced student loan debt burdens. PDE is already required to collect the data the comparison tool would feature; therefore, the legislation would simply require that it’s made available to the public in one easy-to-access location. The lawmakers are circulating a co-sponsorship memo seeking support.