Possible Trouble In Talks On Late PA Budget

HARRISBURG (AP) – Lawmakers in Harrisburg are hoping to start wrapping up the state budget just as Senate Republican leaders are talking about a potential deadlock. It’s been a week since the annual spending plan was due to be completed when the state’s fiscal year ended last Thursday. Senate Majority Leader Kim Ward’s spokeswoman says Democrat Gov. Tom Wolf’s push for greater education spending has become a problem and that discussions “are deteriorating.” Senate Republicans are calling the basic education funding increase that Wolf wants unrealistic, while Wolf’s press secretary says he’s not stuck on a hard number. Legislators had hoped to meet privately today to go over details of a budget agreement.