Possible GOP Contenders Against Democrat Casey

HARRISBURG (AP) – Republicans currently have one potential top-tier candidate to run against Democrat Bob Casey. David McCormick narrowly lost the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate in 2022 to Dr. Mehmet Oz. McCormick is a decorated Gulf War veteran who graduated from West Point, got a doctoral degree from Princeton, served in the highest levels of then-President George W. Bush’s administration, and ran one of the world’s largest hedge funds. If he runs, McCormick may have a contested primary: Sen. Doug Mastriano of Adams & Franklin Counties has said he may be a possible contender for Casey’s post.