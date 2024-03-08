Possible Arson Fire In Lancaster County

EAST PETERSBURG – A Lancaster County house fire is under investigation. Officials responded yesterday around 8:54 p.m. to the 2400 block of Franklin Drive in East Petersburg. Police say it was suspected that an adult male resident purposely set the fire and was last seen running from the home. Police were able to locate and detain the man, who was transported to the hospital for treatment of his injuries sustained in the fire. No one else was injured. The fire department successfully extinguished the fire. Local police and the PSP Fire Marshal investigators preliminarily suspected the source of the fire to be deliberate. The motive, cause, and outcomes of the incident are pending and remain under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Northern Lancaster County Regional Police at 717-733-0965.