Positive COVID Test Upends President Biden’s Trip To PA

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden plans to propose a steep funding increase for police, hoping to show that Democrats are serious about combating violent crime, despite the move potentially causing backlash from members of his party’s left flank. But a scheduled trip to Pennsylvania to ask Congress to spend $37 billion for fighting and preventing crime was canceled today when Biden tested positive for COVID-19. His proposal is set to include $13 billion to help communities hire and train 100,000 police officers over five years. Biden was going to outline it during a visit to Wilkes University in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania. until the White House announced he was experiencing “symptoms” after testing positive.